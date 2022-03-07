lawsuit

Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Election Administrator over mischaracterized ballots

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Election Administrator

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Political parties in Harris County are demanding answers after 10,000 mail-in ballots from both parties were not added to the original Election Night count.

As part of the demand for answers, the Harris County Republican Party filed the lawsuit on Monday. The party also called for Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria, to resign or be fired.

Over the weekend, Longoria announced that 6,000 Democratic ballots and 4,000 Republican ballots were scanned but never added into the unofficial results. The Secretary of State's Office discovered the error.

SEE ALSO: State senator calls for elections administrator to resign after 10K mail-in ballots mischaracterized

The lawsuit, which names Longoria by name, claims she interfered with the Republican Party chair's supervision of the primary election by "failing to abide the county chair's appointment of Presiding Judges and alternate judges," and she interfered with "the county chair's supervision by electing to treat a 10,000 vote discrepancy in the county as a matter 'for further investigation rather than providing the county chairs and the presiding judges the underlying data suggesting that Defendant could not get those votes counted before a court-imposed deadly."

In addition, the lawsuit accuses Longoria of interfering by 'failing to follow the county chairs suggestion for staging the counting station."

SEE ALSO: 10K mail-in ballots not added into Harris County's election night count, officials say

The lawsuit states the Republican Party is asking for over $100,000, but not more than $250,000 and non-monetary relief.

The discovered votes will be added to the final results on Tuesday.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countyelection resultsrepublicansvotingharris county votedemocratslawsuitelection
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
ACLU sues Texas over directive towards transgender children
1st court hearing held for Astroworld Festival civil lawsuits
Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down
TOP STORIES
Man killed by HPD officer identified as suspect in McDonald's murder
Crews search for teen who fell into water while fishing, sheriff says
3 students are in critical condition after shooting at Iowa school
Expect to see new bike lanes in The Heights, Montrose
'Bacon' on the loose corralled by cops in SE Houston neighborhood
Chilly & Breezy behind Monday morning's cold front
Man shot several times while sitting in SUV outside closed nightclub
Show More
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend's ex after dinner, HPD says
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
Man behind GameStop mania coming for Bed Bath, Beyond stock
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Husband and wife stabbed to death while riding bikes home in Florida
More TOP STORIES News