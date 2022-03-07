Harris County GOP files lawsuit against Election Administrator over mischaracterized ballots

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Political parties in Harris County are demanding answers after 10,000 mail-in ballots from both parties were not added to the original Election Night count.As part of the demand for answers, the Harris County Republican Party filed the lawsuit on Monday. The party also called for Elections Administrator, Isabel Longoria, to resign or be fired.Over the weekend, Longoria announced that 6,000 Democratic ballots and 4,000 Republican ballots were scanned but never added into the unofficial results. The Secretary of State's Office discovered the error.The lawsuit, which names Longoria by name, claims she interfered with the Republican Party chair's supervision of the primary election by "failing to abide the county chair's appointment of Presiding Judges and alternate judges," and she interfered with "the county chair's supervision by electing to treat a 10,000 vote discrepancy in the county as a matter 'for further investigation rather than providing the county chairs and the presiding judges the underlying data suggesting that Defendant could not get those votes counted before a court-imposed deadly."In addition, the lawsuit accuses Longoria of interfering by 'failing to follow the county chairs suggestion for staging the counting station."The lawsuit states the Republican Party is asking for over $100,000, but not more than $250,000 and non-monetary relief.The discovered votes will be added to the final results on Tuesday.