Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center, other organizations host Sugar Land mayoral debate

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center joins the League of Women Voters, the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations to host a mayoral debate.

It will focus on the upcoming race for the city of Sugar Land. Five candidates are competing for the job.

They will share a stage on Saturday, April 12, at the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in First Colony.

The debate will focus on several topics, including how the city will manage growth, economic development, safety, infrastructure, environmental preservation, and arts and culture.

ABC13 Anchor Briana Conner and UH Associate Professor Jeronimo Cortina will moderate the 90-minute debate.

Cortina teaches in the Department of Political Science at the University of Houston.

The debate will begin promptly at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Doors will open at 10 a.m., and registration is recommended. If you can't make it in person, the event will be available to watch live on ABC13's website and streaming apps.

After the debate, debate attendees will have the opportunity to meet the candidates.

