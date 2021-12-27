Texas' population ranked number one in population growth within the last year

Texas is edging closer to a milestone - a population of 30 million.
Estimates released December 21 by the U.S. Census Bureau show the population of Texas grew 1.1 percent between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. During that period, the state added 310,288 residents, going from 29,217,653 to 29,527,941. The tally takes into account births, deaths, people moving to Texas, and people moving out of Texas.
Texas ranked first among the states for the number of residents added from 2020 to 2021, which worked out to 850 new residents per day, and seventh for percentage growth. At 2.9 percent, Idaho ranked first for percentage growth.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
The video featured above is from a previous report.
