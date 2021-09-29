immigration

Haitian-Houstonian who migrated to US in 1970s helping migrants coming from Del Rio

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of migrant people from Haiti are still coming to Houston every day from Del Rio.

"[Tuesday], I only have 482, for now," said Jean Sadraque Cius, showing ABC13 all the calls on his phone. "On the first day, I probably had 1,700...1,800."

Cius is one of about 20,000 Haitian immigrants who live in Houston. They're working together, mostly through social media, to help a huge group of Haitians who just arrived.

Many of these migrant people took buses from Del Rio to get to Houston, but now, they're trying to get bus and plane tickets to other cities.

"If people in the United States knew what they had gone through, what they had endured, when they see the coming to the states, they would stand up and clap their hands," Cius said as he repeated a sentiment he heard while helping others.

Cius knows what they're dealing with. He came to the country in 1976 with the help of missionaries.

"In my mind, I thought, 'Wow, if I could just make it to America, I'll be OK.' And here we are today," he said. "They still want to pursue the dream. They still want to come to America. The question is: what does America have to offer to these people who are willing to sacrifice their lives?"

