North Texas mother's remains found in Collin County almost 2 years after she went missing

Two years after Mercedes Clement went missing in Dallas, Collins County investigators confirmed the remains found in February are of the missing mom.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother who vanished two years ago was found dead, leaving her family desperate for answers.

This week, investigators in Collin County, which is near Plano, confirmed that the remains found in February are those of 25-year-old Mercedes Clement.

Investigators said they used dental records to identify her.

On the night of Oct. 11, 2020, Mercedes, then 25 years old, called a few of her friends, telling one that she felt scared and needed a ride to her car.

The next day, her parents, Alicia and Emiliano Gazotti, received a letter notifying them that their daughter's car had been towed.

Clement's purse, found in her car the next day, also raises suspicions.

Surveillance video released last year captured Clement walking across a Dallas parking lot, accompanied by a man. The man in the video was considered a person of interest, but no official suspects have been named.