Texas ranks No. 1 as most haunted state in the nation, new report says

HOUSTON, Texas -- Moving into the Halloween season means Texans are about to see an uptick in spine-chilling experiences all over the state. And the Lone Star State is definitely earning its keep as one of the most haunted states in America, according to two new studies.

Although moving experts MoveBuddha and online casino reviewers BonusFinder.com are certainly not paranormal experts, they both have access to lots of population data, and have spent time compiling creepy coincidences to find the epicenter.

Texas earned No. 9 overall in MoveBuddha's report, but BonusFinder put Texas in the lead as the No. 1 spooky state in the country. The former developed three different categories to determine the rankings with eight different metrics, whereas the latter study only used four metrics and compared scores per 100,000 people.

