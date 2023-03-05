A Texas mom, Shamaiya Hall, is charged with capital murder after allegedly stabbing her five children, killing three, south of Dallas, documents say.

Texas mom charged with the fatal stabbing of her 3 children has criminal history, records show

ITALY, Texas -- A Texas mother is facing charges after being accused of stabbing five of her children and killing three in a rural town about 40 miles south of Dallas, according to charging documents.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, is charged is three counts of capital murder and was given a $6 million bond, according to ABC affiliate WFAA-TV.

The news station reported that it all started at a home in Italy, Texas, when a Child Protective Services worker, who suspected Hall was having unsupervised visitations with her children, showed up unannounced.

That's when Hall allegedly stabbed her children aged 4, 5, 5, 6, and 13 months old.

Authorities reportedly found her 5-year-old twins and 6-year-old boy dead inside the home, near Stafford Elementary School, on Friday afternoon.

Her other two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 13-month-old girl, were flown to the hospital with stab wounds in unknown conditions, according to WFAA-TV.

CPS officials told WFAA they previously placed the children under the guardianship of another relative.

According to documents, Hall was previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of stabbing her sister's boyfriend in 2017.

Hall's twin sister, Troyshaye Mone Hall, was previously arrested for allegedly stabbing her 7-year-old daughter to death in June 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

