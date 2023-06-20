Americans caught smuggling $330K worth of meth in fuel tank at Texas-Mexico border, officers say

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 111 pounds of meth were seized by authorities in west Texas at the Mexico border, according to officers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the drug bust happened on June 11 when two 47-year-old Americans were driving into the States through the Ysleta Port of Entry. Officers said they inspected the SUV with a canine team and an X-ray exam.

Officers said the woman driver and her male passenger were smuggling 99 bundles of meth in the SUV's fuel tank. Authorities said the 111 pounds of meth discovered have a street value of $330,000.

"CBP officers remain vigilant in their mission to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs from entering our country," CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez said. "Officer expertise, canines, and technology all play a role in our enforcement strategy to accomplish this mission."

Authorities said the drugs and vehicle were seized, and the suspects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.