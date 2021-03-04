Places in Houston where you do and don't have to wear masks after mask mandate lift

H-E-B : Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.

: Kroger: Although the statewide mask mandate has been lifted in Texas, to ensure the safety of our customers and associates, Kroger will continue to follow health and safety guidelines recommended by the CDC by requiring all associates in our stores to wear a mask. We encourage all customers visiting our stores to continue to wear a mask to protect themselves, those around them, and our associates. We remind those who can't wear masks that we offer low touch or no touch pickup and delivery services.

Houston's First Baptist Church : Given the recency of the announcement, church leaders have not made decisions yet on how or if our approach will change on March 10. Those conversations are happening currently, and the topic will be discussed in a regularly scheduled monthly leadership meeting early next week. As we look at the situation, we will continue to prayerfully strive for making wise decisions based on the criteria we've been using since the pandemic began. We will review the counsel of officials (elected, health, etc.), consider the comfort level of our church family, and - ultimately - seek the leadership of the Lord in all that we do.

: Lakewood Church: We are grateful to be open and gathering in person safely. Lakewood Church will continue to request that attendees wear masks and practice social distancing. Capacity has not been an issue. However, we will monitor it as we expect attendance to increase. We will continue to follow recommended health and safety guidelines.

Memorial Hermann: With respect to Gov. Abbott's executive Memorial Hermann shared it had no intentions of changing its policies and practices related to COVID-19. We will still require masks for everyone who enters our facilities, as we believe this practice is in the best interest of our frontline workers, our patients and our community-all those we are dedicated to, and obligated to, protect. Our position is based on hard data and science. It aligns with recommendations from the CDC

Texas Children's Hospital : TCH said it will continue to require patients, families, visitors, employees and medical staff at all of its facilities to wear hospital-issued masks throughout the duration of their visit. "Texas Children's will maintain our inherent organizational responsibility and commitment to keep our patients, families and employees safe by maintaining all existing COVID-19 safety protocols including masking and social distance requirements."

Houston Methodist: The hospital's president and CEO shared that "even if it is not mandated, as a health care professional I urge all Texans to keep wearing our masks until enough of our community is vaccinated that we approach herd immunity."

24-Hour Fitness : While we take time to understand the Governor's announcement, our existing health and safety procedures will remain in effect in all of our clubs, including the requirement that everyone wear masks at all times. Should we make decisions about future changes in these procedures, we will share them broadly.

: LifeTime: Team Members will continue to wear masks at all times, and have regular screenings and temperature checks. Members who choose to wear a mask are most welcome to do so for any or all aspects of his/her visits. For those not comfortable with this change, we're pleased to provide our Life Time Digital offering that allows access to livestream classes, virtual personal training and other opportunities to stay connected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting next Wednesday Texas' mask mandate will be lifted and all businesses will be opened at 100% capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott."Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility," said Abbott. "It's just that now state mandates are no longer needed."Abbott's decision comes as governors across the U.S. have been easing coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the pandemic is far from over.His order states businesses and other establishments are allowed to require staff and customers to follow COVID-19 hygiene and safety measures, including wearing face coverings. Business owners or establishments may also reserve the right to call legal authorities and require trespassing laws or the removal of a person(s) who does not comply with the establishment's rules.While some people are ready to go out about their business without a mask, others are hesitant. But what about the places you go to? Here's a list of places around the Houston area that are requiring customers to wear masks and some that are not.George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports remain under a federal mask mandate. Passengers, two years and older, must wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth.