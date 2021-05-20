$25,000 lottery ticket sold in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in the Houston area is waking up $25,000 richer.
A winning ticket for Wednesday night's Cash Five lottery was sold at the Corner Stop on Hughes near the South Beltway in southeast Harris County.
Check your tickets! The Cash Five numbers were:
9-10-11-13-29
97 people were lucky enough to pick four out of five numbers in Wednesday's drawing. Each of them wins $350 each.
Nobody picked all six numbers in the $16.25 million Lotto Texas drawing though, which means the jackpot rolls over to $17 million for Saturday's drawing.
Since Houston is the largest metro in Texas, it's no wonder there are so many lottery winners. Check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.
