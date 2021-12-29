texas news

National Guard assists Texas youth prisons to avoid lack of staffing amid COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) made a STAR request through the Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for support to help ensure staffing levels during COVID-19.

TDEM arranged for personnel from the Texas Military Department to help take on support roles such as supply runs, transportation, medical support, food service, and bed checks.

The Texas National Guard will provide six members to be on campus for each a 12-hour shift. They will not provide direct care.

The extra help will allow TJJD direct-care staff to focus on their primary duties of supervising and engaging with the youth.

Ron Jackson and Gainesville were the first to see help Tuesday afternoon.

TJJD states, "Our agency's priority remains the safety of our youth, and as the rise in COVID cases across the state has impacted staffing levels. This additional help will allow TJJD staff to focus on the direct care of youth and help ensure the smooth operation of our campuses."

