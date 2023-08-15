Search continues for Brazoria jail inmate who climbed over razor wire during his dinner, police say

The Brazoria Police Department announced Monday that Jayden Michael Duke-Meuth, an 18-year-old inmate, went missing on Saturday.

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for an escaped inmate continues Tuesday after officials say he climbed over the razor wire at the Brazoria Jail over the weekend.

Jayden Michael Duke-Meuth, 18, was in jail for Class C misdemeanor traffic warrants, according to the City of Brazoria Police Department.

On Saturday, police said Duke-Meuth was given dinner when a medical emergency happened with another inmate.

That's when an officer reportedly allowed Duke-Meuth to step out into a secured sally port to eat during the medical emergency.

Authorities said once the officer checked on him, he discovered Duke-Meuth had climbed over a gate and razor wire and had escaped into an alley.

Brazoria PD said it searched the immediate area, and a felony three-escape warrant was put out for Duke-Meuth.

It wasn't until Monday that the police department announced the inmate's escape and shared photos of him. He has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms.

Officials said Duke-Meuth is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Police said they don't believe the community is in danger since he was in jail for traffic violations. However, they urge you to contact them at 979-798-2195 if you see him or know any information on his whereabouts.