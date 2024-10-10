Man captured after escaping from Harris County patrol car while handcuffed, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man who was able to escape from the back of a patrol car is back in custody.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office had been looking for Trevion Howard since about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Greens Road and Imperial Valley.

It all started when a homeless outreach team member saw Howard selling drugs, according to HCSO.

Investigators said when Howard was detained and put into the back seat of a patrol vehicle, he said he was hot, so the deputy lowered the back window.

The sheriff's office said Howard was able to manipulate his cuffs to the front of his body and open the door from the outside.

Authorities said he ran away, but not before grabbing his belongings: his phone and allegedly drugs.

Officers searched all day for Howard, who was not considered a danger to the public but certainly someone they wanted to get back into custody.

At about 5 p.m., he was arrested a few blocks away from where he escaped. Howard initially faced charges of possession but now also faces a felony escape charge.

