Search for Brazoria jail escapee stretches into a 3rd day, police say

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old escaped jail custody over the weekend, but Brazoria police gave the first word about it to the public on Monday.

The Brazoria Police Department said Jayden Michael Duke-Meuth was able to elude custody this past Saturday.

Police provided photos of Duke-Meuth, including his multiple tattoos on his chest and arms.

He sports a money bag tattoo on his chest with the names "Jeremy" and "Jessica." His left inside forearm includes the name of "Cyiera," baby footprints with halo, and angel wings.

His right arm has the name "Duke" in a Gothic-type design.

Duke-Meuth is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

The police department didn't immediately say why Duke-Meuth was in custody.

Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 979-798-2195.