Texas booms with most new homes built in the U.S. since 2010, new report finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Housing markets might be stabilizing in most areas of Texas, but there's one sector that's still booming. A new housing report by RubyHome Luxury Real Estate has revealed Texas leads the nation with the highest new home construction rate.

The study examined property data from U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 American Community Survey, including the number of occupied properties and the number of homes built between 2010 and 2022.

Nearly a quarter (22.5 %) of all occupied housing units in the Lone Star State have been built since 2010, the report found. That adds up to nearly 2.5 million homes out of a total 11 million-plus in the state.

