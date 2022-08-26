New Texas ban plans to limit adults under 21 from carrying handguns, judge rules as unconstitutional

The new handgun ruling order is not going into effect right away. The state of Texas has 30 days to appeal.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A federal court in Fort Worth struck down a Texas ban that plans to limit adults under 21 years old from carrying handguns.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman ruled on Thursday that the ban is unconstitutional.

Pittman said the restriction is inconsistent with the Second Amendment and U.S. history.

According to our partners at the Texas Tribune, two plaintiffs, who fall within that 18 to 20-year-old age range, and the Firearms Policy Coalition Inc, which is a gun rights nonprofit, are the ones that filed the lawsuit against the state to challenge the statute.

The decision comes just three months after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

After Uvalde, ABC13 looked into how often guns are found on school campuses.

According to the TEA, before the pandemic, the problem grew fast, rising from 123 students disciplined for bringing guns to Texas schools in 2011 to 222 in 2019, nearly doubling in seven years.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement on this latest ruling.

"The State of Texas has not changed a single law since Uvalde. Now, just as young students are returning to school, high school seniors who are just turning 18 can openly carry a handgun? Making gun access with no background checks or training is making it harder to keep our city safe."

The order is not going into effect right away. The state has 30 days to appeal.

SEE ALSO: Uvalde school board pushes Abbott for special session to increase age for buying assault rifles

SEE ALSO: NRA in Houston: Parkland survivor David Hogg challenges some NRA attendees to be allies

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.