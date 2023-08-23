SkyEye flew over a large grass fire that shut down part of a Beltway 8 feeder road in northeast Harris County on Wednesday.

Crews working to put out grass fire near northeast Harris County neighborhood along Beltway 8

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grass fire burning in northeast Harris County has prompted a road closure Wednesday evening off the Beltway near Little York.

The southbound feeder road is closed, and the detour is to U-turn into Little York.

SkyEye video shows law enforcement and emergency vehicles on the scene as crews are working to put out the fire.

A nearby neighborhood could be seen near the fire, with smoke blowing in its direction.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you as soon as we learn more. For news updates, follow Jiovanni Jieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map