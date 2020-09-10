Gov. asks Texans to sign pledge opposing defunding police Thursday afternoon

In a video shared on Twitter Wednesday night, Abbott is calling for people to sign the pledge against defunding the police during a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m.
"Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state," he said. "This reckless action invites crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."
Abbott will also propose "broad strokes" for legislation related to police funding that he hopes the legislature will take up in the 2021 session.
The announcement, through the governor's reelection campaign and not his official office, will happen at the Austin Police Association. Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dennis Bonnin and Attorney General Ken Paxton are also expected to attend.
Gov. Abbott has previously said the state might consider a takeover of the Austin Police Department after the city council removed a third of the department's budget.
Calls for "defunding" police departments have gained momentum since the death of Houstonian George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
