Pasadena police release shocking new details in the search for 11-year-old girl's killer

Police are ramping up their search after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Pasadena this weekend.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police have just released new details in the horrifying murder of a little girl.

On Saturday, 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez's body was found hidden under her bed, a young victim of sex assault. She had been alone in the apartment while her father was at work. The last communication Carmelo Gonzalez had with his daughter was a text message that someone was knocking on the door. It wasn't until hours later that discovered her body when he got home from work.

Nearly a week later, police have identified a neighbor they are calling a person of interest in the case. They say that Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was living in the same apartment complex where Maria was found, but he has since left. They gave no additional details on his potential whereabouts.

According to Pasadena police, all apartment complex employees, including the maintenance staff, have fully cooperated with their investigation and at this point do not appear to be involved.

While investigators were processing the crime scene, a single key was found inside the apartment and collected as evidence. According to authorities, the key has been processed by crime scene investigators. They add that it doesn't open any doors at the victim's home.

Police add that Maria's body was found inside a plastic trash bag that was placed into a laundry basket and then hidden under the bed.

ABC13 spoke to the girl's father, as well as a community member who is stepping up to try to find a lead in the case.

Maria and her father lived at the Main Village Apartments at 1004 Main Street. Police said they are from Guatemala, which is where Maria's mother still is, and had been in Houston for just three months.

Before living in Houston, they lived in Austin, Texas, and Florida. Maria was not enrolled at Pasadena ISD, police said.

The young girl was home alone on Saturday after her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, left for work at 9:45 a.m.

In Spanish, Carmelo told ABC13 he got a concerning text message from Maria minutes after he left. She reportedly told him someone was knocking on the door, and then, she stopped communicating.

A while later, he asked family members to check on her, but they said they could not find her inside the apartment.

Five hours after receiving the text from Maria, Carmelo returned from work and found his daughter's body hidden under a bed, he told ABC13.

Maria's cause of death was ruled as asphyxiation due to strangulation and blunt force head and neck trauma, according to the medical examiner. Additional investigation determined that she had also been sexually assaulted.

Investigators said there did not appear to be any forced entry to the apartment.

Carmelo told ABC13 he doesn't understand how someone could do something this awful. He said he isn't going to rest until he figures out exactly what happened.

"It's just unfortunate that this happened, but I know somebody knows something," neighbor Shannon Arteche said.

Arteche lives nearby and, like many, was horrified to hear what happened.

"An innocent girl's life was taken for nothing," Arteche said.

Detectives with Pasadena PD say, at this point, the father's whereabouts during the crime have been verified, and he is not considered a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s)in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.