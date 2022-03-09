gas prices

UH professor says $5 gasoline could be here soon

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UH professor says $5 gas could be here soon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The price of regular, unleaded gasoline remains lower in Texas than many other states, but that doesn't mean Texans aren't feeling the impact of higher prices at the pump.

Statistics provided from AAA show Texans pay an average of $3.86 a gallon for regular, unleaded gas - a 13-cent increase from Monday's average of $3.73.

Furthermore, the Houston region also saw a significant increase in the average price of gasoline over the past 24 hours, as AAA reports regular, unleaded gas in our area rose to $3.86 Tuesday morning - a 10-cent increase from Monday.

Dr. Praveen Kumar, who serves as executive director of the University of Houston's Gutierrez Energy Management Institute, says those large increases should slow down over the next few days, but the reprieve won't last long.

"My guess is you're not going to get the 10-cent increases over the next few days," Kumar said. "But, if I look out at the next two weeks, I expect gas prices, most likely, will reach $4.50."

Kumar expects gas for most Texans to cost between $4.50 and $5 a gallon for most of the summer.

"It's going to be an expensive summer," he said.

Kumar said prices should go down in the latter part of the year, as demand wanes, the industry recovers from the impacts of the pandemic and the United States gets oil from other sources.

However, any unforeseen issues that impact the price of crude oil have the ability to negate that prediction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonmoneygas pricesfinance
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Pain at the pump is hitting Houstonians as gas prices rise
CERAWeek returns to Houston in person for their 40th anniversary
We could see record gas prices within 2 weeks, expert says
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
TOP STORIES
Sleeping 14-year-old injured when someone fired into her home
HPD awarded $1.3M to investigate unsolved murders of Black men
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another strong cold front on the way
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Accused serial killer returns to Friendswood to face charges
2nd grade teacher charged with aggravated sex assault of child
Show More
Lawmakers disagree on move forward after election official resigns
Authorities search for 11-year-old girl from Cypress
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
11-year-old gunned down grabbing coat from car honored
'Outgunned' law enforcement looks to stop rise of Ghost Guns
More TOP STORIES News