University of Houston conducts survey to see if Texans back major changes to state's gambling laws

Texas Senator Carol Alvarado has been trying to get this to happen for years and says this is more than just gaming. She said right now, this bill will take this straight to voters like you. Here's how your vote can bring gaming and casinos to Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study by the University of Houston shows most Texans want casino gambling legalized in the state.

The report, which was released Thursday, takes everything from gender to location into account.

The study comes as Texas Senate Joint Resolution 17 has been introduced in this year's state legislative session, which, if passed, would allow one casino in each of the state's largest four metropolitan areas - Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio - as well as the legalization of sports betting in the state.

Overall, 75% of the 1,200 surveyed said they'd support the passage of the legislation - including all political parties, races, genders, and those who identify as born-again Christians.

In terms of allowing sports wagering in Texas, 69% of those surveyed were in support, with the lowest support total coming in at 57% among baby boomers.

This joint resolution has been introduced, but that doesn't mean it will even be voted on.

In fact, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who presides over the senate in the state legislature, said it's not something that he'll take up. The resolution will not pass if that continues to be the case.

"The hard part is we literally are talking about one person," said Dr. Mark Jones at UH. "I think Patrick is conflicted between people lobbying him to pass it, and his own viewpoint that casino gambling would not be a good thing for Texas."

That being said, Jones said all hope should not be lost for those who want gambling in the Lone Star State.

"Casino gambling optimists would say this is the first time the governor and the speaker of the house have been supportive," Jones said.

