Houston lawmaker says there's bipartisan support for legalized gambling heading into 2023 session

There is a 2023 push for casino and sports betting to become legal in Texas as we head into the new legislative session. The resolution would legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to do so.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a 2023 push for casino and sports betting to become legal in Texas as we head into the new legislative session. The resolution would legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to do so.

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado has been filing similar legislation since 2009.

While the odds may not be in her favor, she is optimistic that Texans are ready to vote this year on the issue.

The proposal reads, "A joint resolution proposing a constitutional amendment to foster economic development and job growth and to provide tax relief and funding for education and public safety by creating the Texas Gaming Commission, authorizing and regulating casino gaming at a limited number of destination resorts and facilities licensed by the commission, authorizing sports wagering, requiring occupational licenses to conduct casino gaming, and requiring the imposition of a tax."

"It simply allows Texans to go to the polls and vote on whether or not we should have gaming in Texas," Alvarado said. "The way it's crafted, it would be very specific for casinos, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. It would have to have several components, starting with a four-to-five-star hotel, a complex for conventions, conferences, and entertainment, restaurants, and shops."

The senator said it is about stimulating the economy and creating jobs, as well as making Texas a destination for leisure vacation and entertainment. In Houston alone, Senator Alvarado believes it would bring in hundreds of thousands of jobs.

"In construction, indirect jobs, and in direct jobs in hospitality, entrepreneurs. Houston is a place where people come for economic opportunity. Having restaurants and shops open up would be a boost to our economy locally," Alvarado said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has recently said he would be open to the idea of limited legalized gambling. In contrast, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has previously said gambling is not an issue that will see the light of day in the Senate.

The bill would need two-thirds support by the state legislature, and then Texas voters will have the final say if it passes. The legislative session begins on Jan. 10.

"Texans love to gamble," Alvarado said. "I guarantee, you go to Louisiana, to any casino, and the majority of license plates are going to be from Texas."

According to Alvarado, she is staying optimistic because she believes it has been overshadowed in previous years, and she has a Republican sponsor in the house, which she believes is key to bipartisan support.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Former Gov. Rick Perry 'quite confident' Texans would vote to legalize sports betting