'Political football': Texas among 10 states without expanded Medicaid

Texas is one of 10 states without expanded Medicaid, but 1.4 million uninsured, nonelderly adults could get insurance if Texas expanded eligibility.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After Edilio Acosta moved to Texas, he said he didn't realize he wouldn't have the same access to free healthcare that he was used to in his home country of Cuba.

In his native Spanish, Acosta told 13 Investigates' Daniela Hurtado that he only makes about $1,600 a month working at a factory.

He said getting health insurance just isn't affordable right now, and he's not alone.

Statewide, 4 million people are uninsured, according to the Texas Medical Association.

"We have the dubious honor of being the least insured state of the United States, which is not a proud distinction," Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center in Richmond, said.

In order to be currently eligible for Medicaid in Texas, you have to be pregnant, responsible for a child, 65 or older, or have a disability, or a family member with a disability, along with a certain household income, according to the government's website for benefits.

States with expanded Medicaid extend healthcare coverage to more low-income, working residents, even if they're not elderly or disabled.

State Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, is one of the Texas politicians who have been trying to get expanded Medicaid for Texans for years.

"We are now one of only 10 states that have refused the benefits of Medicaid expansion. It dates back all the way to when the Affordable Care Act was first enacted, and Medicaid expansion was initially forced upon and then made optional to states through a Supreme Court ruling," Johnson said. "(It's) to essentially cover more people. We're talking about the working poor, by definition. We're not talking about people who don't work. We're largely talking about families where at least one person works."

With Texas declining to opt in, that means millions of your federal tax dollars are going to other states because they're reserved for expanded Medicaid. Tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13, 13 Investigates digs into why state leaders in Austin refuse to expand coverage, and how many Texans it could help.

