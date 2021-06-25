Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller back home after being hospitalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who has helped lead volunteers in the search for missing persons across southeast Texas is back home after being hospitalized due to a serious health condition.Tim Miller, the founder of Texas EquuSearch, was in the hospital since Saturday, June 19.EquuSearch posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying Miller has a "serious health condition that required immediate attention." They didn't go into detail, but say he had a successful procedure and is scheduled for another one.On Friday afternoon, the organization wrote Miller was discharged and is doing well."He would like to thank everyone for their prayers, overwhelming support, and messages of hope," EquuSearch wrote. "He believes, without a doubt, that he is doing well because of your continued prayers. To the entire medical team at Memorial Hermann at Memorial City, Tim cannot thank you enough for the excellent medical care and compassion you showed him this week. He thanks you greatly!"A message from Miller himself was also posted, saying he's "blessed beyond measure" and "cannot stress how enormously grateful" he is for everyone's well wishes.His condition is unknown, but the organization said he will have a short rehab period and is expected to be back up and working soon.Miller started EquuSearch 21 years ago, dedicated to the memory of his daughter, Laura Miller.Laura was kidnapped while jogging and murdered. Her body was found back in 1986, 17 months after she went missing.