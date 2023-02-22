The National Weather Service is warning travelers that more high winds are expected on Wednesday.

Low visibility from dust storm in Texas Panhandle leads to major pile-up in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- Near "brown out" conditions caused by dust are causing major problems for drivers in the Texas Panhandle.

On Tuesday, as many as eight vehicles, including a big-rig, were caught in a pile-up near Amarillo due to the low visibility caused by the storm.

Officials said no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Video from the Randall County Sheriff's Office shows the blowing dirt look like a blizzard.

The National Weather Service is warning travelers that more high winds are expected on Wednesday and telling drivers to use extra caution if they encounter blowing dust.