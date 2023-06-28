FBCSO deputies looking to identify Fresno victim who drowned while swimming in pond

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A picture of the clothes a man was wearing before he drowned while swimming in a pond two weeks ago was released by authorities in hopes of identifying him.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said on June 13, at about 3:38 p.m., it received a call about a possible drowning at the 300 block of Trammel Fresno.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man who had drowned in a pond.

The sheriff's office said it has been working to identify the victim, who was said to have lived in Fresno.

The victim is described as a Hispanic man, between 40 to 50 years old and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He has a buzz haircut and brown eyes, and his facial features include thick, dark eyebrows, a short, dark-colored mustache, and a short, grey beard. He does not have any scars or tattoos.

FBCSO shared the following image of what the victim was last wearing:

The clothing is described as a royal blue Adidas T-shirt with the word KANSAS in white letters outlined in red, grey Banana Republic pants, brown dress belt, camouflage ball cap, and brown boots.

Deputies said there was no indication of foul play and this was an accidental drowning, but they are still asking for help identifying the victim.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665, option 1.