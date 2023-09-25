Investigators believe the suspect also lives at the apartment complex. He ran off after the shooting but was eventually found by police. Officers applied two tourniquets to save his life.

Off-duty DPS trooper shoots man he says was trying to break into his apartment in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Texas Department of Public Safety trooper shot a man who was trying to break into his apartment in downtown Houston overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened just after midnight in an apartment building in the 500 block of Crawford Street, right across from Minute Maid Park.

When Houston police arrived at the scene, the DPS trooper told them he was inside his own apartment when the suspect tried to break in.

It's unclear how long the attempted break in lasted, but HPD said it ended when the trooper opened fire, shooting through his front door one time and hitting the suspect in the shoulder.

The suspect ran off but was eventually found by police. Officers applied two tourniquets to save his life and took the suspect to the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect also lives at the apartment complex. It's unclear why he was trying to get into the trooper's unit.

"The suspect, we believe, was trying to get in to the apartment, and the trooper did give several commands to him to get away, and we believe he still tried to make entry, but that is something we are looking into," Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The suspect is expected to recover from his injuries. The DPS trooper was not hurt.

