If you were planning to go to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday, don't. The agency said that its systems are down, both online and in person.

All 16 Texas DMV offices closed on Friday due to system-wide outage, department says

The issue is affecting all online and in-person services, and all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers are closed on Friday.

This includes county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores, vehicle dealerships, and MyPlates, TxDMV said.

TxDMV did not provide further information about what Texans should do when it comes to rescheduling missed appointments.