Texas DMV offices to reopen Monday after statewide system outage caused cancellations

The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced all DMV offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11, following a mass closure due to a system outage that canceled standing driver's license appointments and several other services.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The agency announced a statewide cancellation of all appointments on Wednesday after a scheduled system upgrade that was a part of the State-to-State implementation plan over Labor Day weekend.

All offices were closed on Friday, Sept. 1, and were expected to open on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but due to a capacity issue, the system overloaded and became unavailable.

ORIGINAL LINK: Statewide system outage prompts cancellations for all Texas DMV appointments Wednesday

The upgrade is a form of verification for a state to electronically check with all participating states to determine if an applicant currently holds a driver's license or identification card at the respective location and then take appropriate action.

It is required in order for Texas to be REAL ID compliant.

DPS initially said the cancellations would be between 7:30 a.m. and noon but later said it would affect all of Wednesday's driver's license appointments. The cancellations eventually impacted Thursday and Friday's operations.

Customers were immediately notified of the issue.

According to Texas DPS, driver's license offices in high-volume areas will be extending hours to accommodate those with rebooked appointments.

As several offices open, walk-in services will be limited to serve those who were impacted due to the outage, the agency said.

According to officials, customers will not see any changes to how they complete transactions, with the changes occurring on the backend as employees process applications.

Anyone who had an appointment that was canceled Sept. 5-8 and has yet to be rebooked is asked to email CUSTOMERSERVICEDL@dps.texas.gov and include your name and preferred driver's license office for assistance.