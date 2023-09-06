Statewide system outage prompts cancelations for Texas DMV appointments Wednesday

If you planned to go to the DMV on Wednesday or had an appointment, you may want to reschedule that.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced a statewide cancelation of driver's license appointments for Sept. 6 between 7:30 a.m. and noon. This comes amid an ongoing outage of the driver's license system.

The outage is impacting all driver's license services, including renewing or replacing a driver's license or identification card, obtaining a driver's record, and verifying eligibility.

Not only is this a statewide issue, but it's also causing problems online.

DPS said the outage happened over Labor Day weekend, and customers are being notified of the cancelation of their appointment via email or the phone number used when scheduling.

According to the department, they are working to identify the issue.