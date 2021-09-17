Texas Republicans to begin redistricting next week, with more freedom to draw their maps

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11007179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

If you ever looked at a congressional district, you might have thought, "How did they come up with that?" Districts can be oddly shaped and spread over a large area. Those strange outlines are about to get, well, stranger. ABC13's Nick Natario explains how lawmakers started the process of redistricting now and what it means for you.