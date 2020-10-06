Automotive

Texas DPS adds Saturday appointment times through December

By
The Texas Department of Public Safety added extra time slots for those who need to renew or replace their driver's license.

Saturday appointments have been added through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28, for renewals and replacements of driver's licenses, commercial driver's licenses and Texas IDs.

A limited number of same-day appointments are also now available as first-come, first-served. If you snag a spot, you can then leave and return at your designated appointment time.

Standby spots may also be available, in the event of a cancellation or a no-show.

Most Texans with expired licenses are able to renew online without going in person. Visit the official State of Texas website to see eligibility.

Even though DPS offices are open, you are not required to renew until the state disaster declaration order is lifted. Once lifted, Texans are given 60 days to renew before facing a penalty.
