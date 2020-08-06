texas news

You can now choose to renew your driver's license in person or online

By
Houston (KTRK) -- If you are ready to get back on the open road but you are holding onto an expired driver license, you now have the chance to renew in person. Texas Department of Public Safety offices are now open across the state, however you must make an appointment in advance to help keep the offices from becoming too crowded. You can go online to schedule your appointment.

As a reminder, many Texans are eligible to renew an expired license without setting foot in the DPS office -which is a good idea in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just go to texas.gov to see if you are eligible to renew online.

Even though DPS offices are open, you don't have to renew just yet if your license expired on or after March 13. That's when a state disaster declaration was issued which is still in effect. When the order is lifted, drivers will have 60 days to renew before facing a penalty. According to DPS, there is no timeline on when that order will be lifted.

Go online to schedule your appointment.
