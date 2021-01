Texas lawmakers react to protesters storming US Capitol

1/3 I am in the US Capitol. I am safe and will not fear or leave because of this unwarranted and shameless violence. These actions are not serving well at all our precious Democracy, America. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) January 6, 2021

TEXAS (KTRK) -- Some of Texas' lawmakers took to social media to express themselves about the recent events taking place in Washington D.C.Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Trump issued a restrained call for peace and called for his supporters to go home.Lawmakers of the Lone Star State said the following of the recent events:Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for protesters to "Stop the b******* right now."Former President George W. Bush also released the following statement on the protest, calling it a "sickening and heartbreaking sight."Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D) tweeted she was safe and said "We will stay on the floor until every vote is counted and President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are again confirmed as President and Vice President of the United States of America."A short time later, Jackson Lee told ABC News in a live interview she said this was a "call to war.""We believe that people have a right to have a difference of opinion. But this was not a difference of opinion," Jackson Lee said. "This was a call to war and a call to action as called by the sitting President of the United States."When asked if she thought impeachment should be considered, Jackson Lee said, "I think it should and I guess there'll be a number of members, doing so, because I am going up as a member of the Judiciary Committee articles of impeachment. I think we have seen today some actions that in our lifetime, we would never have expected to see."Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D) thanked followers for their concern and wrote on Twitter, "The 2020 election has been called the most secure in our history."Former Fort Bend County Sheriff, Rep. Troy Nehls shared a photo on Twitter, showing him next to Capitol police attempting to stop a protester. "I was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol police barricading entrance to our sacred House chamber, while trying to calm the situation talking to protestors. What I'm witnessing is a disgrace. We're better than this. Violence is NEVER the answer," Nehls wrote.Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted at protesters that "violence is ALWAYS wrong." He added that those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.As the events unfolded, Cruz tweeted "violence is unacceptable. Even when passions run high."Rep. Al Green (D) called for President Trump to "stop this madness."In the state, while there are no protests planned, the Texas Department of Public Safety closed the Texas Capitol Wednesday afternoon "out of abundance of caution."Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also called for protesters in the state and the Nation's capital to "practice their constitutional right in a peaceful manner."Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released the following statement to ABC13 regarding the protest on Capitol Hill: