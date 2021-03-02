Texas schools will still require masks despite Gov. Abbott lifting COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including ending the mask mandate, some school districts across the area say their students, staff and visitors will still be required to follow safety protocols set by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).The following are statements shared by school districts in light of the recent announcement:Houston ISD announced it will continue requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks on district property and district events. HISD said it will continue to follow the guidelines of its Communicable Disease Plan for the safety of students and staff.After hearing Gov. Abbott's announcement, Spring ISD said it is evaluating how this decision will impact school district operations. "Our priority will remain the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we wait additional guidance from the TEA and our county health officials," the district wrote on its Facebook page.As a District, for now, we will continue to operate under all current TEA health and safety guidelines until further notice.