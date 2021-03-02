Texas schools will still require masks despite Gov. Abbott lifting COVID-19 restrictions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, including ending the mask mandate, some school districts across the area say their students, staff and visitors will still be required to follow safety protocols set by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The following are statements shared by school districts in light of the recent announcement:
Alief ISD
This afternoon Governor Greg Abbott issued an order rescinding the statewide mask mandate which goes into effect March 10, 2021. Although we are expecting to receive further guidance from TEA on COVID-19 safety protocols, for the safety and security of Alief ISD's staff, students and community members, the district's safety protocols and procedures will continue to be followed until further notice.
Alvin ISD
Governor Abbott made an announcement today that he is lifting statewide mandates that relate to COVID-19. The current mandates are in place until March 10, 2021. Under the new Order, public schools will still have to follow Texas Education Agency guidance, which has not been updated. Therefore, we will continue to follow the same protocols. Once TEA updates guidelines, Alvin ISD will confer with local health authorities prior to addressing changes in current practice. Please continue to monitor Alvin ISD information for updates.
Brazosport ISD
In Governor Abbott's March 2, 2021 press conference, he rescinded his executive order related to the wearing of masks, effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Brazosport ISD will be working with the Texas Education Agency for further guidance for public schools, and we will communicate with our parents, students and staff as soon as more information and guidance is available. We are very appreciative of the commitment and dedication of our Brazosport ISD staff with all that we continue to experience this school year. Thank you to our parents and students for their continued support and flexibility.
Conroe ISD
In light of Governor Abbott's issuance of Executive Order GA-34 which goes into effect on March 10, 2021, Conroe ISD is seeking additional guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect in Conroe ISD schools and facilities until further clarification is obtained.
Fort Bend ISD
Fort Bend ISD will continue to require masks and facial coverings in all schools and District facilities, following today's announcement that the Governor is lifting the statewide mandate effective March 10, 2021. The District will continue this requirement until it can further review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Fort Bend County health officials, and the District's medical advisor.
Houston ISD
Houston ISD announced it will continue requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks on district property and district events. HISD said it will continue to follow the guidelines of its Communicable Disease Plan for the safety of students and staff.
Klein ISD
This afternoon, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 rescinding the statewide mask mandate and opening Texas businesses to 100% capacity effective next Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Klein ISD is currently reviewing the Executive Order and seeking guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
As we have done so successfully all school year, Klein ISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. All safety protocols will remain in effect until further clarification is obtained. Klein ISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding.
Liberty ISD
We are aware of the Governor's new Executive Order repealing the statewide mask mandate which goes into effect next week. Liberty ISD, like many other school districts around the State, are currently partnering with officials to consider the implications of this order at the county, local and district levels. As specifics related to the order are evaluated we will keep you informed. Please understand that as of now, nothing has changed operationally for Liberty ISD which includes the wearing of masks and the following of COVID-19 mitigation protocols. We are expecting further clarification from the Texas Education Agency regarding specifics related to schools. We will keep all stakeholders posted as we receive new information and guidance.
Magnolia ISD
We are aware of Governor Abbott's new Executive Order. TEA will be issuing new guidance this week. Until then, our safety protocols will remain in effect. We will send updates as quickly as decisions are made. Thank you for your patience.
Spring ISD
After hearing Gov. Abbott's announcement, Spring ISD said it is evaluating how this decision will impact school district operations. "Our priority will remain the health and safety of our students, staff and families as we wait additional guidance from the TEA and our county health officials," the district wrote on its Facebook page.
Spring Branch ISD
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order today ending statewide COVID restrictions and the state's mask mandate, effective next Wed., March 10. SBISD is reviewing the executive order closely before recommending a course of action in regard to its COVID restrictions in schools.
Tomball ISD
Tomball ISD is aware of the recent announcement by Governor Greg Abbott ending several COVID restrictions in Texas, including lifting the statewide mask mandate, effective next Wednesday, March 10. As this information was just released today, we will review the Governor's new orders. This will be a fluid situation as we seek guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
As a District, for now, we will continue to operate under all current TEA health and safety guidelines until further notice.
Willis ISD
Today Governor Abbott announced an executive order regarding masks which goes into effect March 10, 2021. We are requesting additional guidance from TEA regarding safety measures in schools. All current safety protocols will remain in effect in Willis ISD schools and offices until further information is received.
