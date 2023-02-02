WATCH LIVE

shooting

Several people injured in front of children during shooting at Texas City apartment, police say

Thursday, February 2, 2023 4:12AM
At least 4 injured during shooting at Texas City apartment, police say
Texas City police are investigating a shooting in which several people were injured in front of two children inside an apartment.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were injured during a shooting in Galveston County Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to a multiple shots fired call at the Savan Villas Apartments in the 8600 block of Emmett F. Lowry Expressway at about 6:30 p.m.

When police arrived, at least three people were reported injured with non-life-threatening wounds.

Investigators said two children were inside the apartment when shots were fired and did not suffer from any injuries.

In a later update, Sgt. Allen Bjerke with the Texas City Police Department said a fourth person, believed to have been linked to the same shooting, was transported by a car to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her back in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and officers have not reported any arrests, but they said one person is detained. A description of the suspect(s) involved in the incident has not been released.

