HOSTYN, Texas (KTRK) -- An explosion at the Queen of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fayette County left at least one injured on Thursday morning, according to the sheriff.At about 6:27 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the explosion and found a woman who suffered burns from the fireThe victim was immediately taken to Dell-Seton Hospital in Austin. FCSO asks the public to keep the woman in prayers as her condition is unknown,Investigators believe that the explosion stemmed from a gas leak. However other agencies have been contacted to help with the investigation to rule out of the fire was set intentionally.