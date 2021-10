Texas Children's Hospital named best pediatric center in the nation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Innovative and pioneering, Texas Children's Hospital has landed on many a best-of list. The latest is a ranking of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation by the prestigiousTexas Children's ranks an impressive No. 3 in the publication's 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals Surve y. In addition, the beloved Houston center is named the best place in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care for the fifth year in a row.By the numbers, eight of the hospital's subspecialties rank within the top five. No other pediatric hospital in Texas has achieved an overall ranking as high as Texas Children's 13 years, the hospital notes.also ranks the top 50 pediatric hospitals across 10 major subspecialties each year.