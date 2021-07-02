Texas Children's Hospital named best pediatric center in the nation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Innovative and pioneering, Texas Children's Hospital has landed on many a best-of list. The latest is a ranking of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report.
Texas Children's ranks an impressive No. 3 in the publication's 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals Survey. In addition, the beloved Houston center is named the best place in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care for the fifth year in a row.
By the numbers, eight of the hospital's subspecialties rank within the top five. No other pediatric hospital in Texas has achieved an overall ranking as high as Texas Children's 13 years, the hospital notes. U.S. News also ranks the top 50 pediatric hospitals across 10 major subspecialties each year.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
