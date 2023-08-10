A 4-year-old was pulled from a pool and rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

4-year-old drowning victim was found unresponsive in Spring neighborhood swimming pool, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the Spring area, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

Constable deputies said they were called to the 19500 block of Lockridge Drive, near Silverton Street, in the North Hill Estates neighborhood of Spring on Wednesday.

The child was pulled out of the pool and rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands, where he was pronounced dead.

The constable's office did not disclose the time of the incident or whether the boy was supervised.

An investigation is underway into the apparent drowning.