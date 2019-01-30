HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Parishioners and church abuse survivors are anxiously awaiting a list of clergy accused of sexual abuse from the Houston area. The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas have promised to release the names of clergy accused of sexually abusing a minor from 1950 until present.
The Archdiocese of Houston-Galveston said it will release its list by the end of January. It's a list that has been a work-in-progress since September.
"This is an action in response to the faithful's call for greater accountability and transparency. Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt, and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime," said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston.
The Houston-Galveston process started in September after Father Manuel LaRosa-Lopez, of Conroe, was charged with four counts of indecency with a child.
Some parishioners told Eyewitness News their priests talked about the list over the weekend. In addition to names, the diocese told Eyewitness News it'll include information for parishioners to get help.
Two months ago, Montgomery County investigators removed items from the diocese's office.
