Texas Bowl canceled over rise in COVID-19 cases within TCU football program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A college football bowl game slated to take place in Houston has been wiped out due to coronavirus concerns.The Mercari Texas Bowl game was canceled Tuesday due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests within the Texas Christian University football program, officials say."While we're disappointed in canceling this year's game, we look forward to hosting both the Texas Kickoff and Texas Bowl next season," said the event's executive director, David Fletcher, in a statement posted to Twitter.The TCU Horned Frogs were set to take on Arkansas Razorbacks on New Year's Eve at NRG Stadium. Those who purchased tickets for the game will be issued a refund by the outlet they were purchased through.This weekend, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl was also canceled after the Missouri Tigers pulled out of the game due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in their program.The Tigers were set to face Iowa on Wednesday in Nashville, but Missouri canceled practice Sunday after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests and paused all team activities until Jan. 2.