Border security remains big topic ahead of Texas primaries: 'It's not just a Republican issue'

As the Texas primary election nears, border security and immigration appear to be among the big topics for Republicans and Democrats.

A new poll from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin found that border and immigration are not just Republican issues. UT's James Henson says the ongoing crisis at the border is among the topics all voters list among their priorities.

"Democrats are becoming increasingly divided on the border security issue," Henson told ABC13 after the poll's Feb. 19 release. "Most Democrats still oppose the kind of strict enforcement measures that state government has been taking as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star, but the minority share who support those kinds of policies has been increasing."

Neither side in Congress has acted. The most recent bipartisan efforts in the U.S. Senate died before a vote, with the House rejecting a plan that had much of what Republicans wanted in border changes before impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not enforcing immigration law. However, Republicans in Harris County still want something done to stem the tide of undocumented immigrants seeking asylum and overwhelming limited infrastructure.

"Just the millions of people coming across the border," Harris County GOP Chair Cindy Siegel said. "The drugs. The cartels that are bringing the drugs across the border. I think a lot of people, not just your regular Republican voters but parents, are concerned about it."

Democrats, too, are talking about securing the border. And while it is not the top issue bringing voters to the polls, it is among them.

"It's not just a Republican issue," Democratic political strategist Odus Evbagharu said. "It's a Democratic issue. But we've got to make sure we're humanely discussing this topic."

