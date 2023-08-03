Gov. Greg Abbott is getting blowback for using disaster declarations as the legal bedrock for installing razor wire, deploying massive buoys and bulldozing border islands in the Rio Grande.

Body found stuck in area where buoys were placed in Rio Grande, Mexican officials said

RIO GRANDE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the cause of death of a person whose body was found stuck in the southern part of the buoys place in the Rio Grande, according to a statement from Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary.

The statement was shared Wednesday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) notified the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass of a body found. The cause of death and the person's nationality were not immediately known.

"We reiterate the position of the Government of Mexico that the placement of barbed wire buoys by the Texas authorities is a violation of our sovereignty. We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have, which go in the opposite direction to the close collaboration between our country and the federal government of the United States," the statement read.

In addition, Mexico's foreign secretary's office said it will follow up on the case and maintain contact with responding authorities in Mexico and U.S. to find out what happened.

"This report is troubling and should be thoroughly investigated. We can both enforce our laws and treat human beings with dignity," a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. "Unlawful border crossings have gone down since our border enforcement plan went into effect and remain well below the levels seen under the Title 42 public health Order. Managing our border in a safe and humane way works best when we all work together to respect the dignity of every human being and keep our communities safe."

The barrier was installed in July, and stretches roughly the length of three soccer fields. It is designed to make it more difficult for migrants to climb over or swim under the barrier.

The U.S. Justice Department is suing Abbott over the floating barrier. The lawsuit filed Monday asks a court to force Texas to remove it. The Biden administration says the barrier raises humanitarian and environmental concerns.

The buoys are the latest escalation of Texas' border security operation that also includes razor-wire fencing and arresting migrants on trespassing charges.

