Razor wire-wrapped barrels among 'inhumane' things waiting for migrant families, Chronicle reports

The report published on Monday references an unnamed Texas DPS trooper's concerns laid out in a letter to a superior.

Texas troopers are being asked to do "inhumane" things to stop migrants from crossing the border, a bombshell report released on Monday said.

ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle headlined the piece, "Texas Troopers told to push children into Rio Grande, and deny water to migrants."

The report, written by Benjamin Wermund, cites an email that an unnamed trooper sent to superiors, which reads, in part: "I believe we have stepped over a line into the inhumane."

The trooper also said that "traps" of razor wire-wrapped barrels have been deployed in the river in Eagle Pass to keep migrants from reaching land.

The trooper said those barrels are increasing the risk of drowning by forcing people into deeper parts of the river. He referenced a mother and two of her children who drowned earlier this month.

SEE MORE: 4 migrants, including infant, drown in Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Texas, since Saturday

The report also said a pregnant woman was discovered having a miscarriage while caught in the wire.

The Chronicle obtained a letter from the Texas Department of Public Safety director, who acknowledges an increase in injuries from the wire, but he said the purpose is to deter smuggling and not to injure anyone.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has taken drastic steps because he doesn't believe the federal government is doing enough to stop illegal migration. Neither his office nor DPS responded to the Chronicle's report or to our request for comment.

SEE ALSO: Texas deploys buoys to deter Rio Grande crossings, Abbott announces