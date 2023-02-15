Texas favorite H-E-B bags no. 1 spot in annual survey of best in the nation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lots of bummer things happened in 2021. But for Texans, no greater indignity was suffered than H-E-B falling behind Amazon on dunnhumby's Top U.S. Grocery Retailers list.

Thank goodness that's all behind us. The consumer research firm recently released its 2022 Retailer Preference Index report, a survey of over 30,000 consumers. Once again, H-E-B took the throne, besting more than 60 grocers ranging from giants like Walmart to beloved regional chains like Wegmens.

To arrive at the rankings, dunnhumby zeroed in on five sectors of customer preference: price, promotions and rewards, quality, speed and convenience, digital, and operations. H-E-B scored near the top of three drivers - price, quality, and digital.

