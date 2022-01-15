Texas-based H-E-B is now ranked 2nd best grocer in national survey with Amazon coming in 1st

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B was ranked second in an annual consumer survey by UK global customer data science company, DunnHumby.
The Texas-based company came second place to Amazon in the survey taken by shoppers.
Customers ranked categories like price, quality, convenience and speed. People particularly like H-E-B's private brand items.
According to the US Grocery Channel Edition report, "H-E-B maintained its spot at number two, continuing to display its strategic superiority over the competition by holding its ground on its traditionally strong balance of great Price perception and great Quality perception, driven by its best-in-class private brand, while also making some of its biggest improvements during COVID in Digital."
H-E-B came second to Amazon, but beat out other major companies like Costco, Walmart, Target, and Publix.
When the world was first hit with the pandemic in 2020, H-E-B quickly reacted to the circumstances caused by COVID-19 that made the company front runners amid the chaos.
They quickly implemented safety protocols and provided groceries when other suppliers were empty and provided employment during a nationwide shutdown.
H-E-B was named Grocer of the Year for its efforts during the pandemic in the annual Dive Awards, a grocery industry publication.
