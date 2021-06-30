Cut and Shoot assistant police chief accused of sexually assaulting a child

CUT AND SHOOT, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas assistant police chief is behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.Norman Wilkerson II was arrested Tuesday, June 29, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child warrant. Wilkerson, at the time of his arrest, was serving as the assistant police chief at the Cut and Shoot Police Department, a city that is about 40 miles north of Houston.Wilkerson was arrested without incident and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.His bond was set at $300,000.Montgomery County authorities said an investigation into the case is ongoing.