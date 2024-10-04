Former Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable charged with sexual assault

Ray Thompson is facing two charges of sexual assault, stemming from encounters in 2022 and 2023.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shocking allegations are just coming to light against a former Precinct 4 deputy constable accused of using his job to intimidate and sexually assault women.

Ray Thompson is charged with two counts of sexual assault for encounters that prosecutors say happened in October of 2022 and in September of 2023. One of the alleged assaults occurred during the time that Thompson was employed by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Constable Mark Herman confirmed to ABC13 Friday morning.

In the first incident, prosecutors say Thompson was working an extra job at the Galleria, where he allegedly approached an 18-year-old girl and lured her to a hotel room where they say he gave her alcohol. The next thing she knew, she says she woke up with soreness to her sexual organs.

Constable Herman said that in October of 2022, his office received a call from HPD about an open criminal investigation into Thompson concerning the assault allegation. Herman says they immediately pulled him off patrol and put him on dispatch. Herman added that during their internal investigation, Thompson reportedly didn't cooperate and resigned shortly after.

Prosecutors say the second assault involved a mom who was walking her son to school. They say Thompson had tried to get her attention several times and eventually lured her to a hotel room where they say a similar assault happened.

"This is a former Precinct 4 deputy who was essentially using his uniform to intimidate these women. Hoping to keep them silent for what occurred, what happened to them," Assistant DA Kimberly Smith said.

Prosecutors say they do believe there are more victims and are asking them to come forward. Thompson's bond was set at $50,000.