Former Montgomery County detention officer accused of sexually assaulting woman

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former detention officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is at the center of a sexual assault investigation.

On Friday, the sheriff's office confirmed the arrest and termination of 40-year-old Eliazar Vasquez, who faces a second-degree felony.

Authorities said Vasquez was off-duty when he sexually assaulted a woman last week after meeting her at a bar in Magnolia.

Charging documents allege Vasquez pushed the victim and stopped her from breathing during the assault.

Now, the former officer is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office remains committed to upholding the highest standards of Professionalism, Accountability, Compassion, and Trust. We take all allegations of misconduct seriously and will ensure this incident is thoroughly investigated in accordance with the law and department protocols," MCSO said in a statement Friday.

The sheriff's office said if you have had any negative encounters with Vasquez, you're urged to call deputies.

SEE ALSO: Harris County detention officer arrested on the job on capital murder charge, records show