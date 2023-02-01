Texas Amber Alert: 2 small children abducted out of Silsbee and 2 adults suspected of taking them

SILSBEE, Texas (KTRK) -- Your mobile device may have went off Wednesday with Amber Alert information about two small children abducted in southeast Texas.

It turns out that 4-month-old Aiden Langford and 1-year-old Aaliyah Langford have been missing for eight days now, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said the children were last seen at 2100 Alexander Road in Silsbee, which is closer to the Louisiana border than the city of Houston, at 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Authorities identified two people suspected of taking them: Tiffany Weaver, 31, and Aaron Langford, 29. The bulletin did not mention how the man is related to the two kids.

DPS offered the following descriptions of the children and the adults:

The abducted children

Aiden Langford : white 4-month-old boy, blond hair, blue eyes, 25 pounds, 2 feet 6 inches.

: white 4-month-old boy, blond hair, blue eyes, 25 pounds, 2 feet 6 inches. Aaliyah Langford: white 1-year-old girl, blonde hair, blue eyes, 40 pounds, 3 feet.

The Langford children - Aiden, left, and Aaliyah, right - went missing late on Jan. 24, 2023. An Amber Alert was activated eight days later. Texas DPS/Hardin Co. Sheriff's Office

The suspects

Tiffany Weaver : white 31-year-old woman, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 135 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches.

: white 31-year-old woman, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 135 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches. Aaron Langford: white 29-year-old man, red/auburn hair, green eyes, 169 pounds, 6 feet 2 inches.

Tiffany Weaver, left, and Aaron Langford, right, were identified as the suspects who may have abducted two small children in the Silsbee area on Jan. 24, 2023. Texas DPS/Hardin Co. Sheriff's Office

Authorities also said the children may be passengers in a white 2005 Chrysler van, bearing Texas license plate BP9V603.

Anyone who may have seen the children, adults or the vehicle is urged to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 409-246-5101.